SEBI plans rules for AI-based trading

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is working on a framework to regulate artificial intelligence (AI)-driven trading. SEBI Chairman, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, made the announcement at an event hosted by the Association of Mutual Funds in India in Odisha . He emphasized that while AI offers opportunities for automation, it also brings increased cyber risks to the financial ecosystem.

Regulatory measures Guidelines for AI-driven trading Pandey said, "For AI-driven trading, we are actually going for guidelines on that. On how AIs will, in future, do that. Now AI has an opportunity as well as a risk." He noted that while financial entities are using AI to automate processes and reach investors in multiple languages, their growing reliance on technology has also increased vulnerabilities that could potentially threaten market integrity.

Cybersecurity guidance Vulnerabilities could lead to cyberattacks Pandey warned that if vulnerabilities are detected in software, it could lead to cyberattacks. "That is bringing risk to the market integrity," he said. The SEBI Chairman also spoke about an AI-enabled investor awareness initiative called "Project Jagrook," which aims to enhance investor engagement through a multi-agency and multimedia campaign.

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Security measures Patch management and verification systems Pandey stressed the importance of aggressive patch management and stronger verification systems to secure software, including those deployed through third-party vendors. He also addressed foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows, calling them a normal part of the global investment cycle. Pandey said overseas investors constantly evaluate returns and macroeconomic conditions across markets while making their decisions.

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