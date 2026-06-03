SEBI proposes employer salary contributions to employee chosen mutual funds
SEBI is thinking about letting listed companies and EPFO-registered companies chip in to their employees' mutual fund investments, kind of like how the EPF works, but with more choice.
If this goes through, a slice of your salary could go straight into mutual funds you pick, making it easier to build up savings and start investing early.
SEBI plan includes KYC and withdrawals
This setup would be open to people working at listed companies and EPFO-registered firms.
You'd get full control over which mutual fund schemes your money goes into, plus the freedom to withdraw at any time, with dividends credited directly to your bank account.
SEBI also wants strong security checks (like KYC) so things stay safe and transparent.
Public feedback on this idea is open until June 11, so there's still time for tweaks!