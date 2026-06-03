SEBI proposes employer salary contributions to employee chosen mutual funds

SEBI plan includes KYC and withdrawals

This setup would be open to people working at listed companies and EPFO-registered firms.

You'd get full control over which mutual fund schemes your money goes into, plus the freedom to withdraw at any time, with dividends credited directly to your bank account.

SEBI also wants strong security checks (like KYC) so things stay safe and transparent.

Public feedback on this idea is open until June 11, so there's still time for tweaks!