SEBI proposes exchange-traded derivatives overhaul, scrapping CTM for commodity options

Experts support changes, SEBI seeks feedback

Market experts think these changes will help retail traders and cut down on compliance headaches.

Shashank Udupa says removing CTM could make things less complicated for everyday investors, while Sonam Srivastava appreciates the smarter risk controls and simpler regulations.

SEBI is asking for public feedback before finalizing anything, so if you've got thoughts on trading in India, now's your chance to speak up!