SEBI proposes exchange-traded derivatives overhaul, scrapping CTM for commodity options
SEBI is planning a big update to the rules for exchange-traded derivatives (ETDs) to make things simpler and more efficient.
Major changes include scrapping the confusing close-to-the-money (CTM) category for commodity options, streamlining stress-testing rules, and updating how settlement funds are managed.
SEBI also wants to consolidate existing circulars applicable to stock exchanges and clearing corporations, making life easier for everyone trading or working at exchanges.
Experts support changes, SEBI seeks feedback
Market experts think these changes will help retail traders and cut down on compliance headaches.
Shashank Udupa says removing CTM could make things less complicated for everyday investors, while Sonam Srivastava appreciates the smarter risk controls and simpler regulations.
SEBI is asking for public feedback before finalizing anything, so if you've got thoughts on trading in India, now's your chance to speak up!