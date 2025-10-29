Why SEBI has put Sterlite Electric's IPO on hold

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has put the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Sterlite Electric on hold. The decision comes after US-based short seller Viceroy Research made allegations against its parent company, Vedanta Group. The regulator is currently conducting a fact verification exercise into these claims and has requested relevant information from Hindustan Zinc, a related entity.

IPO specifics Sterlite Electric filed offer document in early October Sterlite Electric, a Vedanta Group subsidiary, had filed its offer document earlier this month. The company planned to raise funds through a combination of fresh issue and an Offer for Sale (OFS) by the promoter and existing shareholders. The total size of the IPO was estimated at ₹1,500 crore.

Allegation details Viceroy Research's allegations against Vedanta Group Viceroy Research has accused the management of Vedanta Group of draining resources from its Indian-listed entity to support its highly leveraged UK parent company. The allegations include serious regulatory violations such as unlawful fund expatriation and tax evasion. Sterlite Electric disclosed in its offer document that SEBI had sought information from Hindustan Zinc for transactions alleged in these reports, which was submitted on August 25 and September 12, respectively.