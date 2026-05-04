SEBI to launch C-KYC 2.0 for unified know-your-customer system

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is gearing up to launch C-KYC 2.0 by July this year. The announcement was made by SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey during a recent event. He emphasized the importance of a unified Know Your Customer (KYC) system for the financial sector, in line with the government's "One Nation, One KYC" vision.

Data security One KYC across financial sector Pandey stressed that the goal of a unified KYC system is to make onboarding seamless while ensuring data integrity. He said, "What we really want is to have one KYC across the financial sector." However, he also highlighted that authentication remains the biggest challenge in this process. Without reliable verification, pooled data risks becoming "untrustworthy," he noted.

Regulatory support Finance minister backs SEBI's push for common KYC norms Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has backed SEBI's role in driving common KYC norms and digitizing processes across the Indian securities market. She said, "I would suggest SEBI should help drive the prescription of the common KYC norms and the simplification and digitization of KYC processes across the Indian securities market." Sitharaman also urged other regulators to work toward this with a "sense of urgency."

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Market dynamics Global investors view India as part of the world market Responding to concerns over recent outflows, Pandey said global investors allocate capital based on risk-return considerations across markets. "They are looking at the world as a market, not India in isolation," he said. He added that while SEBI has eased registration and improved market structure, flows will ultimately depend on global factors, sectoral opportunities, and post-tax returns.

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