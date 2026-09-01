SEBI seeks to refine F&O warnings after FY26 ₹91,685cr losses
SEBI is discussing with brokers ways to refine futures and options (F&O) risk warnings on trading platforms, after seeing retail investors lose ₹91,685 crore in FY26.
Even though the total losses dropped from the previous fiscal year (FY25), the average loss per trader actually went up to ₹1.17 lakh.
87.7% of individual traders ended up losing money, still a huge number.
Retail F&O participation drops 18%
Retail F&O participation fell in FY26 (the fiscal year ended March 2026), dropping 18% to 8.77 million, the first decline since FY16.
Most were options buyers, and about 87.7% lost money.
Previous attempts like higher trading costs and bigger contract sizes didn't help much, so SEBI now wants to make warnings more dynamic and update loss-making individual trader information more frequently on brokerage apps to help people make smarter choices.