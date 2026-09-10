SEBI seeks to relax market infrastructure institutions director qualification criteria

Right now, anyone tied to trading members, clearing members, depository participants, and their associates is not allowed on these boards.

Sebi says this rule is too strict and unfairly blocks talent from companies with independent subsidiaries.

They are suggesting an extension of an existing exemption: if a company has a broad mix of shareholders and no shareholder, other than public sector shareholders, individually or together with persons acting in concert, directly or indirectly holds 10% or more stake, control or voting rights, its directors could be eligible.

Sebi hopes these changes will encourage flow of expertise/talent into the MIIs.