How SEBI is making it easier for foreigners to invest

India's market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), is planning to simplify entry processes for foreign investors. The proposed changes include reducing documentation and scrutiny requirements, with an aim to cut down registration times from six months to just 30-60 days. This move comes amid a wave of foreign investment outflows this year due to trade tensions and muted earnings.

Regulatory changes Proposed changes in line with global standards The proposed changes by SEBI would include standardized documentation and reduced scrutiny for investors already regulated in other countries. The move is aimed at bringing India's registration process in line with global standards. Tuhin Kanta Pandey, chairman of India's market regulator, had said last week that they are engaging with various stakeholders to streamline "know your customer" norms across regulators.

Investment trends Overseas investors have sold $10B worth of equities, bonds International investors have sold a net $10 billion in Indian equities and bonds so far this year. The selling intensified in July and August due to muted corporate earnings as well as US tariff concerns. In light of these developments, top Indian regulatory officials have met more than 200 global asset managers across Europe, Asia, and US in the last five months to discuss ways to make Indian markets more accessible.