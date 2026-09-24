SEBI to launch 4th settlement scheme for illiquid stock options
Business
SEBI will launch its fourth settlement scheme for illiquid stock options (ISO), hoping to finally clear out a pile of old cases stuck in legal limbo.
The move is meant to make things smoother for everyone involved and reduce the hassle of pending regulatory, adjudication, and recovery proceedings.
SEBI aims for structured fair settlements
This scheme specifically targets trades made between April 2014 and September 2015, picking up where previous schemes left off.
With some cases still dragging on into 2026, SEBI is aiming for a more structured, fair way to wrap things up (based on set conditions and amounts) to help everyone move forward.