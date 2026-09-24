SEBI unveils CAC covering stockbrokers, mutual funds and investment advisers
Business
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) just dropped a Common Advertisement Code (CAC) that sets the same ground rules for ads across stockbrokers, mutual funds, investment advisers, and more.
It's all about making things simpler and clearer for both companies and investors, part of SEBI's push to make doing business easier.
Celebrity preapproval, most ads reported
Now, brands can use celebrities in their promos (with pre-approval), but most other ads no longer need a green light before going live, just report them within three working days.
SEBI also spelled out what counts as an ad versus simple info-sharing, and opened the door for promoting ratings and rankings.
The goal: more transparency, less confusion.