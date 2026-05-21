SEBI unveils proposals to curb chaotic pricing of relisted stocks

Last trade or valuations, 5 participants

If a stock comes back within six months of suspension, its base price would be set by its last traded value. If that info isn't around, two independent valuation reports will decide the price.

For stocks suspended over six months, only those valuations count.

SEBI also wants at least five unique buyers and sellers for proper price discovery in preopen auctions and is inviting public feedback on these changes until June 11.