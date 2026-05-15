SEC seeks $18 million penalty against Gautam Adani and nephew Sagar

NY filing splits penalties, alleges bribery

Filed this week in New York, the SEC's proposed judgment splits the penalty: $6 million from Gautam and $12 million from Sagar.

US prosecutors say the Adanis and former AGEL CEO Vneet Jaain hid these alleged bribes while raising over $3 billion through bonds and loans.

Alongside criminal charges like securities fraud and conspiracy, there's also a separate civil fraud case, all part of a bigger investigation into financial misconduct at the Adani Group.