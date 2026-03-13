Secured v/s unsecured loans: Key differences and facts

In India, personal loans are a popular option for meeting immediate financial needs. However, they can be tricky, especially when it comes to understanding the difference between secured and unsecured loans. Knowing these differences can help borrowers make informed decisions and avoid potential pitfalls. Here's a look at the key differences between secured and unsecured personal loans in India.

Secured loans Understanding secured loans Secured loans are those where borrowers pledge an asset (like property, vehicle) as collateral. This reduces the risk for lenders, which is why secured loans usually have lower interest rates than unsecured ones. However, if you default on repayment, the lender can seize the collateral. These loans are ideal for those who have valuable assets and need lower interest rates.

Unsecured loans Exploring unsecured loans Unsecured loans don't require any collateral, making them riskier for lenders. Because of this higher risk, they usually come with higher interest rates than secured loans. Borrowers must have a good credit score to qualify for these loans. Unsecured loans are ideal for those who don't want to put their assets at stake or don't have anything valuable to pledge.

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Interest rates Interest rates comparison The difference in interest rates between secured and unsecured loans can be significant. While secured loans can have interest rates as low as 8%-12% per annum, unsecured ones can range from 12%-24% per annum, depending on creditworthiness and lender policies. Borrowers should consider how much they are willing to pay in terms of interest before choosing between the two options.

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Risk factors Risk factors involved The biggest risk with secured loans is losing your asset if you default on repayment. With unsecured loans, the biggest risk is paying a higher interest rate due to the absence of collateral protection for lenders. Understanding these risks is essential for making an informed borrowing decision that aligns with your financial situation and risk tolerance.