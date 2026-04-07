Will helicopter service provider Pawan Hans be repositioned or sold?

A parliamentary committee has urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation to consider either selling or repositioning state-owned helicopter service provider Pawan Hans . The 31-member panel, in a report submitted to Parliament on March 25, suggested that the ministry should define a clear strategic direction for Pawan Hans. This could include restructuring, re-attempting disinvestment, or even positioning it as a strategic helicopter operator for Northeast India and island connectivity.

Ownership Attempts to privatize Pawan Hans have failed The Ministry of Civil Aviation owns a 51% stake in Pawan Hans, while Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) owns the remaining 49%. However, attempts to privatize the helicopter operator in 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2020 were unsuccessful. The process was called off in 2023 after a winning consortium was disqualified due to pending legal cases.

Financial overview Financial performance of Pawan Hans In FY25, Pawan Hans reported a revenue of ₹369.63 crore but also posted a loss of ₹16.15 crore. The company operates a fleet of 46 helicopters, which are crucial for its operations in the Northeast region and island connectivity services.

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Staffing issues Fill staffing shortages at DGCA, BCAS: Parliamentary panel The committee, chaired by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, also flagged staffing shortages at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). The DGCA is responsible for safety oversight while the BCAS handles security oversight and protocols for airports and airlines. The panel recommended that these vacancies be filled on an "urgent basis" via fast-tracking UPSC-recommended candidates and exploring lateral hiring.

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