Sensex and Nifty open higher, set for 7th straight loss
Business
After a rough Thursday, both Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Friday: Sensex was up 155.82 points at 73,736.36 and Nifty gained 32.60 points to reach 23,095.70.
Still, despite this small recovery, both are set for their seventh straight week of losses as global worries keep weighing them down.
Crude near $106, foreign outflows ₹5,027cr
Rising crude oil prices (now around $106 a barrel) and surging US bond yields are making things tough for Indian markets.
Geopolitical tensions in places like the Middle East are pushing oil prices up, which hits India hard since we import most of our oil.
Plus, foreign investors pulled out ₹5,027 crore just yesterday.
Stocks jumped over 3%
A bright spot: stocks jumped over 3%.