Sensex and Nifty rebound in India as crude oil eases
Business
India's stock markets bounced back this morning after a rough session yesterday.
Sensex rose by 172.89 points and Nifty climbed 49.95 points.
The rebound comes as global worries like high crude oil prices eased up a bit.
Enrich Money CEO on Nifty thresholds
Falling crude oil prices have cheered up investors, but analysts say Nifty is still facing some technical hurdles.
Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, notes that Nifty needs to break above 23,300 to aim for higher targets, while holding above 23,000 is key for stability in the short term.