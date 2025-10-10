Next Article
Sensex climbs 394 points, Nifty settles above 25,300
Business
Indian stock markets kept climbing on Friday, with the Sensex up 394 points to 82,566 and Nifty 50 rising 125 points to 25,307.
Big banks like SBI and Axis Bank led the charge.
Banking stocks were the biggest gainers
If you're curious about where the money's moving, here's the scoop: banking and financial stocks were the real MVPs, while metal stocks like Tata Steel dipped.
The upbeat mood was boosted by strong buying from both foreign and Indian investors, plus some good news from TCS's latest results and AI plans.
Overall, it's a sign that investors are feeling confident about where things are headed.