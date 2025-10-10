SP Group, Tata in talks for partial exit deal
Tata Sons and Tata Trusts are in talks with the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group, their longtime shareholder, for a partial exit deal.
SP Group, holding about 18.4% of Tata Sons, is struggling with massive debt—up to ₹60,000 crore—and urgently needs cash.
The plan? Tata might buy back 4-6% of SP's stake for around ₹25,000 crore, letting SP keep some shares for steady income instead of selling everything at once.
Significance of the deal
If the deal goes through, it could finally resolve years of tension between these two business giants and help SP Group manage its debts without losing all ties to Tata Sons.
It also means Tata stays private—something both Tata Trusts and Tata Sons insist on—despite pressure from regulators to consider going public.
For India's corporate world, this is a big moment: it's about balancing tradition, control, and financial survival in one of the country's most iconic companies.