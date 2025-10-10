SP Group, Tata in talks for partial exit deal

Significance of the deal

If the deal goes through, it could finally resolve years of tension between these two business giants and help SP Group manage its debts without losing all ties to Tata Sons.

It also means Tata stays private—something both Tata Trusts and Tata Sons insist on—despite pressure from regulators to consider going public.

For India's corporate world, this is a big moment: it's about balancing tradition, control, and financial survival in one of the country's most iconic companies.