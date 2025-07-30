Sensex closes at 81,465 points, Nifty settles above 24,840 mark
Indian stock markets finally bounced back on Tuesday—Sensex climbed 100 points to 81,465 and Nifty edged up to 24,845.
Global markets stayed calm as everyone waited for the US Fed's big interest rate decision coming up on Wednesday.
Fed meeting starts today; interest rates likely to stay unchanged
The Fed is expected to keep rates steady for the fifth time in a row, which has kept investors cautious but hopeful.
What happens next could shape global market vibes and even your future investment options.
L&T shares jumped after strong quarterly results
There's some tension around President Trump's new proposal for a slightly lower tariff (20-25%) on Indian goods—final call comes after trade talks by August 1.
On the business front: Larsen & Toubro shares jumped 5% thanks to a strong profit report, while Tata Motors dropped nearly 3% after news broke about its $4.5 billion plan to buy Italy's Iveco.