Sensex crashes 850 points: What's behind today's market decline

The current market downturn can be attributed to profit booking after recent gains. On Wednesday, both Sensex and Nifty 50 had gained for the third consecutive session. With major macro triggers like the Budget, India-US deal, RBI policy behind us and Q3 results season over, the market is witnessing stock-specific action amid a lack of fresh domestic triggers.

External influences

Fed outlook and rising crude oil prices affect market sentiment

The minutes of the US Federal Reserve's January meeting revealed a divide among officials on future policy direction. Some see room for further easing if inflation cools, while others are prepared to tighten policy if price pressures persist. Meanwhile, rising crude oil prices have also affected market sentiment. WTI crude futures rose 4.6% to $65.19 per barrel while Brent jumped 4.35% to $70.35 per barrel in the last session and continued its upward trend today.