Sensex crosses 81,880, Nifty holds above 25,000 mark

The market's ability to hold above 25,000—even with some profit-taking—shows resilience. But not all sectors moved together: Tata Motors and Bharti Airtel saw gains while Bajaj Finserv and Maruti Suzuki slipped. This split hints that investors are rethinking their strategies in the face of global uncertainty.

Nifty's immediate support and resistance levels

Everyone's waiting for clues from Powell about future US interest rates and inflation.

Technical charts suggest Nifty might bounce between resistance at 25,250-25,670 and support near 24,763 and 24,621 for now.

Meanwhile in Asia, South Korea's Kospi rose but Japan's Nikkei dipped—a reminder that caution is the mood across global markets this Friday in August 2025.