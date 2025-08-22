Sensex crosses 81,880, Nifty holds above 25,000 mark
Indian stock markets opened on a cautious note Friday, with Nifty at 25,047 and Sensex at 81,883.
All eyes are on US Fed Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming Jackson Hole speech, as investors weigh inflation worries and talk of new US tariffs.
After six days of gains for the Nifty, the Nifty Bank index slipped slightly to 55,599.
Mixed performance in stocks as global cues weigh
The market's ability to hold above 25,000—even with some profit-taking—shows resilience.
But not all sectors moved together: Tata Motors and Bharti Airtel saw gains while Bajaj Finserv and Maruti Suzuki slipped.
This split hints that investors are rethinking their strategies in the face of global uncertainty.
Nifty's immediate support and resistance levels
Everyone's waiting for clues from Powell about future US interest rates and inflation.
Technical charts suggest Nifty might bounce between resistance at 25,250-25,670 and support near 24,763 and 24,621 for now.
Meanwhile in Asia, South Korea's Kospi rose but Japan's Nikkei dipped—a reminder that caution is the mood across global markets this Friday in August 2025.