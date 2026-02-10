Sensex crosses 84,270 for 1st time, Nifty settles above 25,900

Factors behind the rally

If you're following the markets or thinking about investing, this upswing hints at growing confidence.

Clarity on the India-US trade deal and positive signals from global markets (like Japan's Nikkei and the US S&P 500) helped lift spirits.

Exporter stocks got a leg up too thanks to a stronger rupee and easing trade barriers—Tata Steel jumped 3% while Eternal surged 5%.

Even with some profit-taking later in the day, overall sentiment stayed upbeat.