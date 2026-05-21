Sensex down 135 points as Reliance, Infosys saw profit booking
Business
Sensex ended Thursday down by 135 points (0.18%) at 75,183.36, while Nifty dipped just four points to 23,654.70.
The drop was mostly because big names like Reliance and Infosys saw some profit booking.
On the bright side, mid-cap and small-cap stocks outperformed: mid-caps rose 0.18% and small-caps jumped 0.7%.
Brent above $107 kept investors cautious
High crude oil prices (Brent crossed $107 a barrel) and Middle East tensions kept investors cautious.
The rupee managed a slight recovery against the dollar, ending at 96.37 to the dollar.
Analysts say Nifty's key resistance is at 23,820 to 23,850 and support at 23,500 to 23,400; inflation worries and possible RBI rate hikes are also making people tread carefully right now.