Sensex down 135 points as Reliance, Infosys saw profit booking

Brent above $107 kept investors cautious

High crude oil prices (Brent crossed $107 a barrel) and Middle East tensions kept investors cautious.

The rupee managed a slight recovery against the dollar, ending at 96.37 to the dollar.

Analysts say Nifty's key resistance is at 23,820 to 23,850 and support at 23,500 to 23,400; inflation worries and possible RBI rate hikes are also making people tread carefully right now.