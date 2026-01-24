Sensex drops 770 points; here are the top losers

The Sensex tumbled nearly 770 points and Nifty fell about 240, with both indices dropping close to 1% on Friday, January 23, 2026. This wasn't just a few stocks—pretty much the whole market felt the hit.

Why does this matter? If you're tracking investments or just curious about what's shaking up the economy, this broad drop signals that investors are feeling cautious.

Sectors like real estate and public sector banks took bigger hits, hinting at aggressive profit-booking.

What's behind the slide? Even though things started out positive thanks to easing global tensions and gains in US benchmarks, selling picked up fast.

Foreign investors kept pulling money out, and uncertainty around earnings made people even more hesitant.

Which stocks got hit hardest? Some banks lost ground. Tech, auto, and banking sectors all saw red.

Midcap and smallcap stocks fell 1.56% and 2.19%, respectively, compared with the Sensex's 0.94% drop—so it wasn't just a blue-chip story.