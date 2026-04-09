Sensex drops over 500 points as Nifty50 slips below 23,900
Indian stock markets fell on Thursday, with Sensex dropping over 500 points and Nifty50 falling below 23,900.
The dip comes after last session's rally, as worries about the shaky U.S.-Iran ceasefire have investors feeling cautious.
India sees foreign outflows 8,700 cr
Tensions around the U.S.-Iran ceasefire are making global investors nervous. Foreign players pulled out nearly ₹8,700 crore from Indian stocks.
Meanwhile, domestic investors stayed more optimistic and bought in.
Oil prices are also climbing on fears of supply disruptions from the Middle East.
RBI sees solid growth by FY27
Despite all this uncertainty, the Reserve Bank of India is still predicting solid economic growth by FY27.
So while markets might stay bumpy in the short term, experts say there's reason to stay hopeful for India's longer-term outlook.