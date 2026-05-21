Sensex falls 135 points to 75,183 and Nifty ends 23,654
Business
The Indian stock market wrapped up Thursday in the red, with the Sensex dropping 135 points to close at 75,183.
It was a pretty volatile day: Sensex swung nearly 950 points before settling down.
Nifty also edged lower, ending at 23,654.
The main drag? Profit-booking in big names like Bajaj Finance and Infosys.
Fuel price worries, foreign outflows 1,597.35cr
IT led losses, while FMCG and banking-related indices also declined. Small-cap shares did OK too.
Meanwhile, high fuel prices raised worries about inflation and foreign investors pulled out ₹1,597.35 crore from Indian equities on May 20 alone, a sign that global trends are keeping everyone on their toes.