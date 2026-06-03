Sensex falls 304 to 74,346 amid oil and U.S.-Iran uncertainty

IT majors TCS Infosys Wipro slide

IT was the biggest loser with TCS, Infosys, and Wipro all sliding. FMCG and Realty sectors also dipped by about 1%.

On the flip side, Telecom and PSU banks saw gains.

Meanwhile, more than 100 stocks, including Federal Bank and NMDC, hit their 52-week high.

Special shoutout to John Cockerill India (up 20% on a big order), Bliss GVS Pharma (after its Palghar manufacturing facility received an Inspection Closure Report from WHO), Concord Biotech (US FDA nod), and NHPC (3.5% up as its OFS got strong interest).