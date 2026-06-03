Sensex falls 304 to 74,346 amid oil and U.S.-Iran uncertainty
The stock market had a bumpy ride today; Sensex dropped 304 points to close at 74,346 and Nifty managed to stay above 23,400.
Rising oil prices and uncertainty around a U.S.-Iran peace deal kept things tense.
Banking and auto stocks helped cushion the fall, but IT shares took a beating.
IT majors TCS Infosys Wipro slide
IT was the biggest loser with TCS, Infosys, and Wipro all sliding. FMCG and Realty sectors also dipped by about 1%.
On the flip side, Telecom and PSU banks saw gains.
Meanwhile, more than 100 stocks, including Federal Bank and NMDC, hit their 52-week high.
Special shoutout to John Cockerill India (up 20% on a big order), Bliss GVS Pharma (after its Palghar manufacturing facility received an Inspection Closure Report from WHO), Concord Biotech (US FDA nod), and NHPC (3.5% up as its OFS got strong interest).