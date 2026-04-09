Sensex falls 794 points as Nifty slips to 23,801
Business
Indian stock markets had a rough Thursday, with the Sensex falling 794 points (1.02%) to 76,768 and Nifty dropping nearly 197 points (0.82%) to 23,801.
The dip follows fading hopes around a U.S.-Iran ceasefire and cheaper oil, which had briefly lifted market spirits.
Rising crude hits HDFC Bank, Infosys
Rising crude oil prices are making investors uneasy again: higher oil can mean pricier fuel, more inflation, and weaker profits for companies in India.
Major stocks like HDFC Bank and Infosys took hits too.
Dr V K Vijayakumar noted that if crude keeps climbing, it could put even more pressure on the market.
U.S.-Iran tensions add market uncertainty
Ongoing conflicts like Iran-US tensions are adding to the uncertainty.