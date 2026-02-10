Sensex gains 150 points as India-US trade deal boosts sentiment

The new trade agreement slashes US tariffs on Indian goods from 50% to 18%. That's great news for industries like textiles, chemicals, jewelry, and seafood—making Indian exports more competitive in the US market and improving competitiveness versus countries such as China, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

What's next for the market?

With the market buzzing, everyone's watching out for big earnings reports from Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, and ONGC this week.

Plus, all eyes are on the upcoming inflation data due February 12.

This deal is expected to give India's economy a small but meaningful lift by boosting exports to the US.