Sensex gains 156 points, Nifty settles above 25,200 mark

Nifty's 25,000 level is a big deal right now. Analysts say if it stays above 25,200-25,250, we could see a quick rally. But if it drops below, more selling might follow. Foreign investors have been buying for three days straight, which is giving the market some support despite global ups and downs.

Sector shuffle and cautious investor sentiment

We're seeing a shuffle between sectors—metals and FMCG are down, but banking and oil are holding up.

The lukewarm reaction to TCS's results suggests investors may be cautious or taking a wait-and-see approach, rather than chasing gains.

What happens next depends on whether Nifty can break through its current resistance or not—so, the mood could swing either way soon.