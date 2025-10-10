Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

If you follow stocks or invest, today's mood is a reminder that global uncertainty can quickly shift the vibe at home. Even though Indian indices closed strong yesterday, investors are now playing it safe as they wait for big company earnings and watch what's happening around the world.

Global cues and local factors at play

Markets worldwide have dipped as everyone waits for fresh economic data and company results—US stocks slipped, most Asian markets fell (except South Korea), and the Japanese yen is having its roughest week in a year.

Back home, all eyes are on Q2 earnings from major IT firms like TCS and Tata Elxsi, while steady flows from both foreign and domestic investors help keep things balanced.