Sensex gains 746 points, Nifty settles above 24,580 mark
After six weeks of red, Indian stocks bounced back on Monday.
The Sensex jumped 746.29 points to close at 80,604.08, and the Nifty climbed 221.75 points to finish at 24,585.05—thanks to upbeat global vibes and strong earnings from big banks like SBI.
Banking, auto, and healthcare sectors lead the charge
A broad rally like this signals growing confidence in the economy. Sectors from banking and auto to healthcare all saw gains, with significantly more stocks rising than falling.
If you're following markets or thinking about investing, it's a sign that optimism is returning.
Investor wealth up by ₹3.5 lakh crore
Even though foreign investors sold off ₹1,200 crore worth of shares, domestic investors stepped up big time—buying nearly ₹6,000 crore.
That pushed total investor wealth up by ₹3.5 lakh crore in a single day.
Analysts say easing trade tensions are helping keep the momentum alive.