Sensex gains over 150 points ahead of GST Council meet

Reliance, sugar stocks lead market rally

Big moves in Reliance Industries and sugar companies—some sugar stocks jumping up to 20%—caught investors' attention.

Fresh government policies supporting ethanol production and a Supreme Court nod for ethanol-blended petrol gave sugar shares an extra push.

Meanwhile, sectors like FMCG and realty did well, but IT and banking lagged.

Analysts say if Nifty stays above 24,400, we could see more gains soon; otherwise, things might cool off.