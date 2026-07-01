Sensex gains over 500 points: What's behind today's rally?
What's the story
India's equity benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty, are witnessing a strong rally today. The Sensex has gained over 500 points while the Nifty is trading above the 24,000 mark. The surge is largely driven by a rise in auto stocks after their June sales data was released. At around 1:40pm, the Sensex was up by 536 points at 77,015. The Nifty also gained momentum with an increase of about 166 points to trade at around 24,031 levels.
Market movers
Auto stocks drive market surge
Mahindra & Mahindra emerged as the top gainer on the Nifty index after reporting a 37% growth in overall sales for June. The company's shares surged by 3% today. Other automobile companies also witnessed gains, with Bajaj Auto's shares rising between 1.3-3%. In the broader market, most indices outperformed their benchmark peers slightly, with all small-cap indices up by 0.4-0.6% and mid-cap indices gaining around 0.3% each.
FMCG performance
FMCG stocks also gain
Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks also contributed to the market rally, with the FMCG index rising by 1.5%. Nestle India and Hindustan Unilever's shares rose by 2.7% and 2%, respectively, while Dabur gained by 2.3%. HSBC has projected steady growth for consumer staples firms in the June quarter due to resilient demand and price hikes but warned of potential rural demand challenges later in fiscal year 2027 due to El Nino and weak monsoon rains.
Market forecast
Nifty outlook for short term
Analysts have suggested that as long as the Nifty stays above 23,800, markets could rise further. A sustained move above the 24,200 mark could reignite bullish momentum and pave the way for a rally toward 24,400. However, failure to reclaim 24,000 decisively may trigger another test of the crucial support zone between 23,800-23,900.