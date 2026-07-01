Auto stocks boost market sentiment

Sensex gains over 500 points: What's behind today's rally?

By Mudit Dube 01:49 pm Jul 01, 202601:49 pm

What's the story

India's equity benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty, are witnessing a strong rally today. The Sensex has gained over 500 points while the Nifty is trading above the 24,000 mark. The surge is largely driven by a rise in auto stocks after their June sales data was released. At around 1:40pm, the Sensex was up by 536 points at 77,015. The Nifty also gained momentum with an increase of about 166 points to trade at around 24,031 levels.