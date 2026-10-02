Sensex hits 52-week low: Why India's market rout is deepening

The ongoing war between Iran and the US-Israel has led to a spike in oil prices since late February.

However, analysts believe that rising bond yields, which have reached their highest levels in over a decade, could be hurting the market more than high oil prices.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit its highest level since 2007 on Thursday at 5.31%, while the 30-year Treasury yield crossed 5.65%, its highest since 2002.