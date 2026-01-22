Sensex jumps 600 points, Nifty crosses 25,300 mark
Indian stock markets bounced back on Thursday after a rough patch, with the Sensex jumping 601 points to 82,506 and the Nifty up 175 points at 25,335.
This rally helped claw back some of the massive losses from earlier in the week.
Gains were broad-based, with midcap and smallcap stocks also seeing a solid lift.
Why does this matter?
If you follow markets or invest—even casually—this rebound shows how quickly things can turn around.
The Nifty held strong at key support levels near 25,000 and is now aiming for resistance in the 25,330-25,470 zone.
It's a good reminder that volatility is part of the game.
What sparked today's rally?
Global vibes were better after US President Trump's comments eased trade tension worries with Greenland and Europe.
Even though there was some nervousness—like India's VIX jumping over 8% and big foreign investor outflows—overall market mood shifted positive thanks to these global cues.