Sensex jumps 600 points, Nifty crosses 25,300 mark Business Jan 22, 2026

Indian stock markets bounced back on Thursday after a rough patch, with the Sensex jumping 601 points to 82,506 and the Nifty up 175 points at 25,335.

This rally helped claw back some of the massive losses from earlier in the week.

Gains were broad-based, with midcap and smallcap stocks also seeing a solid lift.