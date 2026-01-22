Sensex jumps 773 points, Nifty crosses 25,400 on trade deal optimism

The rebound is thanks to easing global tensions and fresh hope for a US-India trade deal. President Trump pulled back tariff threats on Europe and sounded upbeat about India talks, saying, "we're going to make a good deal." There is optimism about a potential US-India trade deal.

What's behind the surge?

Nifty held strong above its key technical level (the 200-day moving average), showing signs of recovery after the recent slump.

If buying keeps up above these levels, it could pull in more investors looking for a comeback.