Sensex jumps 773 points, Nifty crosses 25,400 on trade deal optimism
Business
Indian stock markets bounced back big on Thursday—Sensex shot up 773 points to 82,682 and Nifty climbed 245 points to cross 25,400.
This comes right after three tough days that wiped out huge investor wealth.
Why does this matter?
The rebound is thanks to easing global tensions and fresh hope for a US-India trade deal.
President Trump pulled back tariff threats on Europe and sounded upbeat about India talks, saying, "we're going to make a good deal."
There is optimism about a potential US-India trade deal.
What's behind the surge?
Nifty held strong above its key technical level (the 200-day moving average), showing signs of recovery after the recent slump.
If buying keeps up above these levels, it could pull in more investors looking for a comeback.