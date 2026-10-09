Why are markets rallying despite US green-card restrictions?

The market rally was also supported by clarifications from companies about their limited reliance on the US Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) program.

TCS, for instance, said its PERM applications had been in single digits over the last two years and that it doesn't expect the suspension to impact its workforce strategy or customer engagements.

These reassurances seem to have eased immediate concerns among investors, even though long-term implications of these restrictions remain uncertain.