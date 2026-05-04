Sensex jumps 900 points: What's behind today's rally?
What's the story
The Indian stock market witnessed a major surge on Monday, with the Sensex and Nifty indices rising by nearly 1% each. The rally was largely driven by early trends in West Bengal and other state election results. At around 9:40am, the Sensex rose by over 900 points to trade at around 77,800 while the broader Nifty index gained over 260 points to trade above 24,265.
Market dynamics
Factors aiding the rally
The market's reaction to the early election trends has been positive, with BJP leading in Assam, West Bengal, and Puducherry. The rise in domestic benchmark indices comes as Brent crude oil prices have eased from a four-year high of $126.41 last week to around $109. This development was further aided by US President Donald Trump's announcement that the US would begin efforts to free ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz due to ongoing tensions in West Asia.
Market trends
Top gainers and losers
Maruti Suzuki shares rose by some 4% to emerge as the top gainer on the Sensex. Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever, L&T, IndiGo, Bajaj Finance, M&M and HDFC Bank shares also followed suit with gains of 1-4%. However, Kotak Mahindra Bank shares bucked this trend and fell by some 4%. The broader markets also outperformed with the Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 indices gaining around 0.8% each.
Analyst insights
'Market action may be influenced by state election results'
VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said "Today's market action may be unduly influenced by the state election results, with focus on West Bengal. But it is important to note that this will be only a very short-term sentimental impact." The counting of votes in four states and one Union Territory has begun, with markets closely tracking early trends.