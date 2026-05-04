Sensex jumps 900 points: What's behind today's rally?

The Indian stock market witnessed a major surge on Monday, with the Sensex and Nifty indices rising by nearly 1% each. The rally was largely driven by early trends in West Bengal and other state election results. At around 9:40am, the Sensex rose by over 900 points to trade at around 77,800 while the broader Nifty index gained over 260 points to trade above 24,265.

Market dynamics Factors aiding the rally The market's reaction to the early election trends has been positive, with BJP leading in Assam, West Bengal, and Puducherry. The rise in domestic benchmark indices comes as Brent crude oil prices have eased from a four-year high of $126.41 last week to around $109. This development was further aided by US President Donald Trump's announcement that the US would begin efforts to free ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz due to ongoing tensions in West Asia.

Market trends Top gainers and losers Maruti Suzuki shares rose by some 4% to emerge as the top gainer on the Sensex. Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever, L&T, IndiGo, Bajaj Finance, M&M and HDFC Bank shares also followed suit with gains of 1-4%. However, Kotak Mahindra Bank shares bucked this trend and fell by some 4%. The broader markets also outperformed with the Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 indices gaining around 0.8% each.

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