At around 11:20 am, the Sensex had gained over 466 points to reach 77,269

Sensex jumps nearly 500 points, Nifty trades above 24,150

By Mudit Dube 11:21 am Jun 22, 202611:21 am

What's the story

The Indian stock market witnessed a recovery on Monday, with the Sensex and Nifty indices rising by 0.6% each. This comes after a Friday slump that ended a five-day winning streak. At around 11:20 am, the Sensex had gained over 466 points to reach the 77,269 mark while the Nifty was up by some 142 points at the level of 24,155.