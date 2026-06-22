Sensex jumps nearly 500 points, Nifty trades above 24,150
What's the story
The Indian stock market witnessed a recovery on Monday, with the Sensex and Nifty indices rising by 0.6% each. This comes after a Friday slump that ended a five-day winning streak. At around 11:20 am, the Sensex had gained over 466 points to reach the 77,269 mark while the Nifty was up by some 142 points at the level of 24,155.
Sector performance
IT stocks lead recovery
The recovery was mainly driven by gains in the information technology (IT) sector. HCL Tech, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra shares rose nearly 1% each. This comes after a sharp fall on Friday due to a revenue guidance cut by Accenture, which had spooked investors. Power Grid shares fell around 0.6%, leading losses on Sensex.
Market breadth
Broader market indices also gain
The optimism was not limited to the IT sector, as broader market indices such as Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.4% and 0.28%, respectively. Some sectoral indices were in the green with Nifty IT leading the pack with a rise of over 1%. On the National Stock Exchange(NSE), around 1,916 stocks advanced while 583 declined and 143 remained unchanged.