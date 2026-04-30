Sensex jumps over 1,000 points as Nifty crosses 24,300

Heavyweights like Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel both gained almost 2%. Energy stocks joined in too: Coal India surged nearly 4% and ONGC edged up.

Larsen & Toubro stood out in capital goods with a solid rise. IT giants Infosys and TCS also posted gains, while major banks like SBI, Axis Bank, and HDFC Bank stayed steady, helping keep the rally strong all around.