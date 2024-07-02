In brief Simplifying... In brief The Sensex closed at 79,441 points, with NIFTY IT, MEDIA, and REALTY leading the gains.

However, Shriram Finance, Bharti Airtel, and Kotak Mahindra saw significant losses.

In global markets, NASDAQ ended positively while Asian markets struggled.

The Indian Rupee depreciated slightly against the US Dollar, and fuel prices remained steady in Delhi and Mumbai.

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:52 pm Jul 02, 202403:52 pm

What's the story On Tuesday, major indices of the stock market ended in the red. While the Sensex fell 0.04% to settle at 79,441.45 points, the Nifty tumbled 0.07% to end at 24,123.85 points. The midcap indices were in a bearish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 128.95 points, or 0.82%, to 15,711.45 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Tuesday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY IT, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY REALTY topped the list, edging up 1.15%, 1.04%, and 0.82%, respectively. Larsen, Wipro, and Infosys emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 2.7%, 2.02%, and 1.93%, respectively. Coming to top losing stocks, Shriram Finance, Bharti Airtel, and Kotak Mahindra emerged as biggest losers, dropping 3.29%, 2.34%, and 2.13%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

Coming to Asian markets, both the Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei traded in the red, slipping to 2,997.01 points and 40,074.69 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Hang Seng jumped 0.28% to 17,769.14 points. In the US, NASDAQ ended on a positive note, surging 0.83%, to 17,879.3 points.

INR goes down 0.06% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.06% to end at ₹83.5 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the gold futures prices largely traded flat, ending at ₹71,603. However, the silver futures soared ₹338, or 0.39%, to ₹87,860. The crude oil future prices surged by $0.69, or 0.83% to $83.93 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday, with diesel priced at ₹87.66 per liter, and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs ₹89.95 per liter, and petrol is priced at ₹103.43 per liter.