Sensex closes at 79,441 points, Nifty settles near 24,120 mark
On Tuesday, major indices of the stock market ended in the red. While the Sensex fell 0.04% to settle at 79,441.45 points, the Nifty tumbled 0.07% to end at 24,123.85 points. The midcap indices were in a bearish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 128.95 points, or 0.82%, to 15,711.45 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Tuesday.
Who were the biggest winners and losers?
As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY IT, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY REALTY topped the list, edging up 1.15%, 1.04%, and 0.82%, respectively. Larsen, Wipro, and Infosys emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 2.7%, 2.02%, and 1.93%, respectively. Coming to top losing stocks, Shriram Finance, Bharti Airtel, and Kotak Mahindra emerged as biggest losers, dropping 3.29%, 2.34%, and 2.13%, respectively.
Take a glance at the global markets
Coming to Asian markets, both the Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei traded in the red, slipping to 2,997.01 points and 40,074.69 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Hang Seng jumped 0.28% to 17,769.14 points. In the US, NASDAQ ended on a positive note, surging 0.83%, to 17,879.3 points.
INR goes down 0.06% against the US Dollar
The Indian Rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.06% to end at ₹83.5 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the gold futures prices largely traded flat, ending at ₹71,603. However, the silver futures soared ₹338, or 0.39%, to ₹87,860. The crude oil future prices surged by $0.69, or 0.83% to $83.93 per barrel.
Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai
Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday, with diesel priced at ₹87.66 per liter, and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs ₹89.95 per liter, and petrol is priced at ₹103.43 per liter.