Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty ends above 19,600 mark

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 06, 2023 | 04:12 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.28% to settle at 11,469 points

The stock market on Wednesday ended on a positive note. The benchmark Sensex settled at 65,880.52 points, gaining 100.26 points, while Nifty stood at 19,611.05 points, which is up by 36.15 points. The midcap indices also edged up with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 32 points, or 0.28%, to settle at 11,469.65 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers on Wednesday?

Among the top sector gainers were NIFTY FMCG, NIFTY PHARMA, and NIFTY CONSUMPTION, gaining 0.99%, 0.89%, and 0.76%, respectively. Meanwhile, the top stock gainers were TATA Consumer Products, Divis Labs, and Bharti Airtel, which climbed 3.85%, 1.8%, and 1.66%, respectively. Coming to the top losing stocks, Axis Bank, Hindalco, and Tata Steel emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 1.67%, 1.64%, and 1.59%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

Asian markets witnessed mixed trading, with the Hang Seng Index and the Nikkei slipping to 18,449.98 points and 33,241.02 points, respectively. The Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.12% to 3,158.08 points. In the US market, NASDAQ fell 10.86 points, or 0.08%, to 14,020.95 points.

INR goes down 0.11% against the US Dollar

On Wednesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) declined 0.11% against the US Dollar to end at Rs. 83.14 in the forex trade. On the other hand, the gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note with the former settling at Rs. 59,240, and the latter at Rs. 73,439. The crude oil futures fell by $0.49, or 0.57% to $86.32 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remained unaltered

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unaltered on Wednesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76 per liter. The same is the case in Mumbai, where diesel costs Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $25,744.79, which is up by 0.02% from yesterday. Ethereum, the second most popular token, has stayed flat since yesterday and is trading at $1,631.96. BNB and Cardano are priced at $214.87 (0.16% down) and $0.2564 (0.10% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.06401, up by 0.01% in the past 24 hours.

