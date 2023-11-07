Sensex closes at 64,942 points, Nifty settles above 19,400 mark

By Akash Pandey 04:06 pm Nov 07, 202304:06 pm

Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 11,403 points

On Tuesday, the stock market closed on a flat note, with the Sensex settling at 64,942.4 points and Nifty ending at 19,406.7 points. The midcap indices largely reflected the broader market trend, trading near the flat line as the Nifty Midcap 50 wrapped up at 11,403.1 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Tuesday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY PSU BANK topped the list, edging up 1.31%, 1.02%, and 0.46%, respectively. On the other hand, the top-gaining stocks were BPCL, Sun Pharma, and NTPC, adding 1.98%, 1.9%, and 1.46%, respectively. Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, and JSW Steel lead the negative pack, plummeting 1.04%, 0.81%, and 0.8%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index slipped 296.43 points, or 1.68%, to 17,670.16 points while the Nikkei rose 436.66 points, or 1.35%, to 32,271.82 points. Meanwhile, in the US market, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, gaining 0.11% to 13,493.67 points.

INR goes down 0.04% against the US Dollar

On Tuesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) declined 0.04% against the US Dollar to end at Rs. 83.26 in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices finished in red. While the gold futures dropped to Rs. 60,395, silver futures tumbled to settle at Rs. 71,189. Also, the crude oil futures fell by $2.67, or 3.25% to $79.32 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Tuesday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $34,794.05, which is a 0.96% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,874.89, down 0.76%. BNB and Cardano are listed at $249.28 (2.14% up) and $0.3497 (0.24% up), respectively. Finally, up 3.35% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07407.