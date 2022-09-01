Business

Sensex falls 770 points, Nifty settles below 17,600 mark

Sensex falls 770 points, Nifty settles below 17,600 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 01, 2022, 03:58 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midacp 50 gained 43.1 points to close at 8,599.1 points

On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices were on a downward trend. While the Sensex plunged 1.31% to 58,766.59 points, the Nifty fell 1.23% to 17,542.8 points. The midcap indices showed positive signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 43.1 points, or 0.5%, to close at 8,599.1 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Thursday.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top-performing sectors were NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY PSU BANK, and NIFTY AUTO, edging up 1.07%, 0.7%, and 0.37%, respectively. TATA Consumer Products, Bajaj Finserv, and Asian Paints led the pack, gaining 3.55%, 2.62%, and 1.62%, respectively. Hindalco, Reliance, and ONGC were trading among the top stock losers on Thursday, shedding 3.88%, 2.94%, and 2.81%, respectively.

Commodities INR slips by 0.13% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.13% to end at Rs. 79.55 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Thursday. Both gold and silver futures slipped, with the prices of gold and silver dropping to Rs. 50,191 and Rs. 51,587, respectively. The crude oil futures fell by $2.14, or 2.36% to $88.33/barrel.

Information Take a peek at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index on Thursday shed 357.08 points to 19,597.31 points while the Nikkei gained 430.06 points to 27,661.47 points. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 66.94 points, or 0.56%, to 11,816.2 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $19,944.40, a 1.27% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is down 1.41% and is selling at $1,549.61. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (0.01% down), $276.38 (3.19% down), and $0.4451 (2.06% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 2.89% lower than yesterday at $0.06075.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.