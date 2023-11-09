Sensex slips over 140 points, Nifty settles below 19,400 mark

NASDAQ gained 0.07% to settle at 13,649 points

On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices were on a downward trend. Sensex plunged 0.22% to 64,832.20 points, while Nifty fell 0.25% to 19,395.30 points. The broader market traded near the flat line, while the midcap indices edged up. The Nifty Midcap 50 gained 53.5 points, or 0.46%, to settle at 11,554.55 points. Here's all you need to know about today's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers on Thursday?

The top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY AUTO, and NIFTY PSE, gaining 1.22%, 0.82%, and 0.43%, respectively. On the other hand, the top-gaining stocks were M&M, Apollo Hospital, and Coal India, adding 4.44%, 3.44%, and 1.89%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Adani Enterprise, HUL, and Adani Ports, which plunged 2.03%, 1.64%, and 1.5%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index and the Nikkei slipped to 17,511.29 points and 32,646.46 points, respectively, while the Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.03% to 3,053.28 points. In the US market, NASDAQ traded in the green, advancing 9.26 points, or 0.07%, to 13,649.12 points.

INR soared 0.01% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) gained against the US Dollar, rising 0.01% to Rs. 83.28 in forex trade on Thursday. Meanwhile, both gold and silver futures slipped, with the prices of gold and silver dropping to Rs. 59,847 and Rs. 70,440, respectively. On the other hand, the crude oil futures edged up by $0.79, or 1.05% to $76.13 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remained unchanged on Thursday

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unaltered on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $36,741.06, which is a 4.04% increase from yesterday. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 1.55% and is trading at $1,914.39. BNB and Cardano are priced at $250.59 (1.69% up) and $0.3718 (4.78% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 2.04% higher than yesterday at $0.07619.