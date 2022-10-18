Business

Sensex climbs to 58,960 points, Nifty settles at 17,486

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 18, 2022

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 1.57% to close at 8,518 points

On Tuesday, the Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge, extending their winning streak for the third day in a row. Sensex jumped 0.93% to 58,960.6 points while the Nifty climbed 1% to 17,486.95 points. Also, the midcap indices showed positive signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 1.57%, to close at 8,518.8 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Tuesday.

Round-up Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the winning sectors in the stock market on Tuesday were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY REALTY, which rose 3.82%, 2.1%, and 1.69%, respectively. Meanwhile, the top stock gainers were SBI, Adani Ports, and Eicher Motors, which climbed 3.56%, 3%, and 2.9%, respectively. NTPC, HDFC, and Tech Mahindra emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 0.86%, 0.82%, and 0.34%, respectively.

Commodities INR climbs 0.01% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) climbed 0.01% to end at Rs. 82.34 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Tuesday. Both gold and silver futures slipped, with the prices of gold and silver dropping to Rs. 50,883 and Rs. 57,247, respectively. On the other hand, the crude oil futures slipped by 3.12% to $86.68 per barrel.

Information Take a look at the global markets

Moving on to the Asian markets, the Hang Seng rose 1.82% to 16,914.58 points and the Nikkei edged up 1.42% to 27,156.14 points on Tuesday. However, the Shanghai Composite Index plunged 0.13% to 3,080.96 points. In the US, NASDAQ gained 3.43% to 10,675.8 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is currently trading at $19,534.52, which is a 1.02% increase from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is up 0.58% and is now trading at $1,324.72. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1 (flat), $272.95 (0.34% up), and $0.3661 (0.73% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 0.02% higher than yesterday at $0.05929.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.