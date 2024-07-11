Sensex closes near 79,900 mark, Nifty settles at 24,315 points
On Thursday, the stock market closed on a flat note, with the benchmark indices witnessing no fluctuation. The Sensex settled at 79,897.34 points and Nifty ended flat at 24,315.95 points. Mimicking the broader market, the midcap stocks also traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 15,966.15 points. Read on for more details on Thursday's market report.
Who were the biggest winners and losers?
The winning sectors in the stock market were NIFTY PSE, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY FMCG, which rose 1.08%, 1.02%, and 0.28%, respectively. Furthermore, ONGC, BPCL, and Coal India emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 2.21%, 2.08%, and 1.9%, respectively. TATA Consumer Products, Bajaj Finance, and M&M led the negative pack, plummeting 1.69%, 1.48%, and 1.24%, respectively.
Take a look at the global markets
Coming to the Asian markets, both Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei traded in red, slipping to 2,970.39 points and 42,224.02 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index jumped 2.02% to 17,832.33 points. In the US market, NASDAQ advanced 1.18% to 18,647.45 points.
INR goes down 0.02% against USD
On Thursday, the Indian Rupee (INR) declined 0.02% against the US Dollar to end at ₹83.56 in the forex trade. The gold futures witnessed little movement, settling flat at ₹72,785, while the silver futures jumped 0.56% to ₹93,350. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 0.47% to settle at $82.46 per barrel.
Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai
Fuel prices remained unchanged on Thursday. In Delhi, diesel is priced at ₹87.66 per liter and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs ₹89.95 per liter while petrol is available at ₹103.43 per liter.