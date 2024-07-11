In short Simplifying... In short In the latest stock market update, NIFTY PSE, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY FMCG sectors led the gains, while ONGC, BPCL, and Coal India were the top performers.

On the flip side, the Indian Rupee slightly dipped against the US Dollar and fuel prices remained steady.

Meanwhile, Asian markets showed mixed results with Hang Seng Index rising and Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei falling. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 15,966 points

Sensex closes near 79,900 mark, Nifty settles at 24,315 points

By Akash Pandey 03:57 pm Jul 11, 202403:57 pm

What's the story On Thursday, the stock market closed on a flat note, with the benchmark indices witnessing no fluctuation. The Sensex settled at 79,897.34 points and Nifty ended flat at 24,315.95 points. Mimicking the broader market, the midcap stocks also traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 15,966.15 points. Read on for more details on Thursday's market report.

Market results

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market were NIFTY PSE, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY FMCG, which rose 1.08%, 1.02%, and 0.28%, respectively. Furthermore, ONGC, BPCL, and Coal India emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 2.21%, 2.08%, and 1.9%, respectively. TATA Consumer Products, Bajaj Finance, and M&M led the negative pack, plummeting 1.69%, 1.48%, and 1.24%, respectively.

Data

Take a look at the global markets

Coming to the Asian markets, both Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei traded in red, slipping to 2,970.39 points and 42,224.02 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index jumped 2.02% to 17,832.33 points. In the US market, NASDAQ advanced 1.18% to 18,647.45 points.

Commodities

INR goes down 0.02% against USD

On Thursday, the Indian Rupee (INR) declined 0.02% against the US Dollar to end at ₹83.56 in the forex trade. The gold futures witnessed little movement, settling flat at ₹72,785, while the silver futures jumped 0.56% to ₹93,350. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 0.47% to settle at $82.46 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices remained unchanged on Thursday. In Delhi, diesel is priced at ₹87.66 per liter and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs ₹89.95 per liter while petrol is available at ₹103.43 per liter.