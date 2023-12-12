Sensex slips 377 points, Nifty settles near 20,910 mark

1/6

Business 2 min read

Sensex slips 377 points, Nifty settles near 20,910 mark

By Akash Pandey 04:02 pm Dec 12, 202304:02 pm

Bharat Petroleum, Apollo Hospitals, and Maruti Suzuki lead the negative pack

On Tuesday, the benchmark indices of the stock market, Sensex and Nifty, witnessed a fall. The Sensex plunged 0.54% to 69,551.03 points, while the Nifty fell 0.43% to 20,906.4 points. The midcap stocks edged lower with the Nifty Midcap 50 dropping 34.35 points, or 0.27%, to 12,650.35 points. Here's all you need to know about Tuesday's market report.

2/6

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY PSU BANK, gaining 0.58%, 0.31%, and 0.02%, respectively. Furthermore, HDFC Life, UltraTech Cement, and Bajaj Auto emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 5.28%, 1.99%, and 1.95%, respectively. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Apollo Hospitals, and Maruti Suzuki lead the negative pack, plummeting 3.93%, 2.03%, and 1.85%, respectively.

3/6

Take a look at the global markets

Coming to the Asian markets, both the Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei traded in red, slipping to 3,003.44 points and 32,843.7 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index jumped 1.06% to 16,374.5 points. In the US market, NASDAQ rose 0.2%, to 14,432.49 points.

4/6

INR soared 0.02% against the US Dollar

On Tuesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged up 0.02% to Rs. 83.38 against the US Dollar in forex trade. Both gold and silver futures witnessed a rise. The price of gold futures rose 0.32% to Rs. 61,310, while that of silver futures climbed 0.42% to Rs. 72,169. The crude oil futures were mostly flat, ending at $71.72 per barrel.

5/6

No change in fuel prices

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Tuesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

6/6

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is selling at $41,814.54, which is down 1.49% from yesterday. Ethereum is down 1.06% and is trading at $2,226.62. BNB and Cardano are listed at $250.07 (7.06% up) and $0.5892 (5.62% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 2.37% lower than yesterday at $0.09629.