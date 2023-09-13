Sensex climbs over 240 points, Nifty settles above 20,000 mark

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 13, 2023 | 03:54 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.6% to close at 11,454 points

On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 0.37% to 67,466.99 points while the Nifty gained 0.38% to end at 20,070 points. Also, the midcap indices showed positive signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 68.45 points, or 0.6%, to close at 11,454.95 points. Here's all you need to know about Wednesday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Wednesday?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Wednesday were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY PSE, which rose 4.06%, 1.5% and 1.18%, respectively. Furthermore, Coal India, Grasim, and Bharti Airtel emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 3.29%, 2.83%, and 2.71%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Jio Financial, HDFC Life, and M&M, which plunged 1.78%, 1.63%, and 1.42%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index on Wednesday slipped 16.67 points, or 0.09%, to 18,009.22 points, while the Nikkei rose 69.85 points, or 0.21%, to 32,706.52 points. In the US market, NASDAQ closed on a negative note, shedding 1.04% to 13,773.62 points.

INR dropped 0.06% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) slipped 0.06% to settle at Rs. 82.98 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Wednesday. On the other hand, the gold futures witnessed little movement, ending flat at Rs. 58,597, while the silver futures tumbled 0.59% to Rs. 71,511. The crude oil futures prices surged by $0.34, or 0.38% to $89.33 per barrel.

Fuel prices remained unchanged on Wednesday

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unaltered on Wednesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76 per liter. The same is the case in Mumbai, where diesel costs Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $26,143.49, which is a 1.11% increase in the past 24 hours. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 0.84% and is trading at $1,600.17. BNB and Cardano are listed at $211.86 (0.78% up) and $0.2478 (0.20% up), respectively. Up by 0.16% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06131.

